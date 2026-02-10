Nvidia Faces Stricter Licensing for AI Chip Sales to China

Nvidia, a leading player in the AI chip market, is being held to strict licensing conditions for selling its H200 chip to China, according to Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick, who spoke at a recent hearing.

According to Lutnick, the license terms are comprehensive and finalized in collaboration with the State Department, and Nvidia is expected to comply fully with these stipulations.

When questioned about China's adherence to these restrictions, Lutnick referred the responsibility back to former President Donald Trump, suggesting a level of deference in overseeing the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)