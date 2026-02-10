Nvidia Faces Stricter Licensing for AI Chip Sales to China
Nvidia is required to adhere to the detailed licensing terms set by the Commerce Department for the sale of its H200 AI chip to China. The terms, developed with the State Department, aim to regulate the use of the chips, with U.S. officials relying on China's compliance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
Nvidia, a leading player in the AI chip market, is being held to strict licensing conditions for selling its H200 chip to China, according to Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick, who spoke at a recent hearing.
According to Lutnick, the license terms are comprehensive and finalized in collaboration with the State Department, and Nvidia is expected to comply fully with these stipulations.
When questioned about China's adherence to these restrictions, Lutnick referred the responsibility back to former President Donald Trump, suggesting a level of deference in overseeing the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and China Emphasize Peace at Strategic Dialogue Amidst Bilateral Progress
Nvidia's New Licensing Terms with China: A Tech Tug-of-War
Bridging Borders: India and China's Strategic Dialogue
China Leverages AI to Combat Corruption in Public Tendering
India and China Embrace Strategic Partnership Amid Global Changes