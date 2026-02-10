Left Menu

Nvidia's New Licensing Terms with China: A Tech Tug-of-War

Nvidia must adhere to specific US-mandated licensing terms for their AI chip sales to China. Restrictions on using these chips, including the Know-Your-Customer requirement, are part of a trade agreement brokered by Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping. The complex US-China relationship influences these technology regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:37 IST
Nvidia's New Licensing Terms with China: A Tech Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia, a leading AI chip company, faces stringent licensing conditions for its chip sales to China as mandated by the U.S. Commerce Department. Secretary Howard Lutnick, during a recent hearing, emphasized the importance of adhering to these terms, developed in concert with the State Department.

There have been reports that Nvidia has yet to agree to certain conditions, like the essential Know-Your-Customer requirement, aimed at preventing Chinese military access. These sales permissions emerged following a trade agreement between the U.S. and China, brokered by Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping, which also included a U.S. commitment to delay a rule barring American tech shipments to Chinese firms.

When queried on this issue, Lutnick consistently referred to President Trump's decision-making authority, highlighting the intricacies of U.S.-China relations. He also noted the significant influence of these diplomatic dynamics on technology trade policies, mentioning the broader context of critical minerals and rare earths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Warfare in Bawana: Law and Crime Intertwined

Gang Warfare in Bawana: Law and Crime Intertwined

 India
2
Tragedy in Delhi: Another Life Lost to Uncovered Manhole

Tragedy in Delhi: Another Life Lost to Uncovered Manhole

 India
3
Gold Smuggling Ring Busted in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar

Gold Smuggling Ring Busted in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar

 India
4
Strikes Set to Disrupt Lufthansa’s Operations Amid Labor Disputes

Strikes Set to Disrupt Lufthansa’s Operations Amid Labor Disputes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026