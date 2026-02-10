Nvidia's New Licensing Terms with China: A Tech Tug-of-War
Nvidia must adhere to specific US-mandated licensing terms for their AI chip sales to China. Restrictions on using these chips, including the Know-Your-Customer requirement, are part of a trade agreement brokered by Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping. The complex US-China relationship influences these technology regulations.
Nvidia, a leading AI chip company, faces stringent licensing conditions for its chip sales to China as mandated by the U.S. Commerce Department. Secretary Howard Lutnick, during a recent hearing, emphasized the importance of adhering to these terms, developed in concert with the State Department.
There have been reports that Nvidia has yet to agree to certain conditions, like the essential Know-Your-Customer requirement, aimed at preventing Chinese military access. These sales permissions emerged following a trade agreement between the U.S. and China, brokered by Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping, which also included a U.S. commitment to delay a rule barring American tech shipments to Chinese firms.
When queried on this issue, Lutnick consistently referred to President Trump's decision-making authority, highlighting the intricacies of U.S.-China relations. He also noted the significant influence of these diplomatic dynamics on technology trade policies, mentioning the broader context of critical minerals and rare earths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
