India and Israel Set to Bolster Economic and Tech Ties with New FTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his state visit to Israel, announced that India and Israel are on the verge of finalizing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This landmark move aims to boost bilateral cooperation in economic and technological sectors.

Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi declared the establishment of a 'Critical and Emerging Technology Partnership.' This collaboration will focus on advancing development in AI, quantum technologies, and critical minerals, showcasing the shared commitment to innovation.

In addition to digital health and defense, the partnership extends to civil nuclear energy and space, signifying the growing strategic alliance between the two nations. The visit highlights the commitment to mutual investment and leveraging digital innovations to better citizens' lives.

