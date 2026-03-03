Operation Epic Fury: US-Iran Tensions Escalate Amid Nuclear Dispute

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has stated that Iran demanded the "inalienable right" to enrich nuclear fuel during pre-conflict negotiations, while the US highlighted its authority to intervene should Iran proceed with enrichment. Witkoff's remarks underline the intense dialogues that prefaced the outbreak of hostilities.

The confrontation has escalated into full-scale conflict as the United States, Israel, and Iran engage in Operation Epic Fury, beginning with US and Israeli forces launching comprehensive air and missile strikes targeting Iran's military sites and nuclear infrastructure. In retaliation, Iran has unleashed ballistic missiles and drones against US and allied positions across the region, exacerbating regional tensions and civilian risks.

World leaders are urging measures to de-escalate the confrontations that appear unchecked, with no immediate resolution in sight. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed the military action, asserting its necessity to safeguard against "theological thuggery". Meanwhile, US Vice-President JD Vance emphasized President Trump's commitment to national security and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)