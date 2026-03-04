Historic Visit: Finland's President Stubb Boosts India Ties
Finland's President Alexander Stubb's state visit to India promises to elevate bilateral relations. Greeted with ceremonial honors, Stubb's itinerary includes high-level meetings with Indian leadership and a keynote speech at Raisina Dialogue 2026, focusing on strengthening economic ties and discussing regional and global issues.
- Country:
- India
The historic arrival of Finland's President Alexander Stubb in India marks a significant step toward enhancing bilateral relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism that this visit would elevate the partnership between the two nations to unprecedented levels.
Receiving a ceremonial welcome, President Stubb was greeted by Minister of State for External Affairs K V Singh. The President's Twitter post echoed a similar enthusiasm, highlighting meetings with key members of India's leadership, including a face-to-face with Prime Minister Modi.
Set to be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, President Stubb's visit will center on bolstering trade and tackling issues of mutual interest on both regional and global fronts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
