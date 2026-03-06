Left Menu

US Strategic Shift: Prioritizing Iran’s Missile Disarmament and Economic Partnerships

The United States is adopting a strategic pivot to dismantle Iran's ballistic missile capabilities while securing economic ties with allies. The approach comes amid geopolitical challenges, with a focus on collaboration with Israel and maintaining global economic stability. India prioritizes Indian diaspora safety and energy security in the Gulf amidst evolving global dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:51 IST
Bonnie Glick, Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move signaling a shift in American foreign policy, Bonnie Glick, an Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, announced that the United States is prioritizing the destruction of Iran's ballistic missile capabilities to prevent nuclear advancement.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Glick highlighted global concerns over Iran funding proxy armies like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. She emphasized collaborative efforts with Israel to neutralize such threats, as hostilities mark a final response to enduring regional instability.

The conversation also addressed economic strategies, with Glick mentioning a 30-day waiver for Indian refineries purchasing Russian oil. The US aims to maintain global economic durability amid conflicts. Dhruva Jaishankar, from Observer Research Foundation, stressed India's focus on Gulf diaspora safety and energy security, ensuring dialogues continue across all fronts.

