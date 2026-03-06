US Strategic Shift: Prioritizing Iran’s Missile Disarmament and Economic Partnerships

In a significant move signaling a shift in American foreign policy, Bonnie Glick, an Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, announced that the United States is prioritizing the destruction of Iran's ballistic missile capabilities to prevent nuclear advancement.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Glick highlighted global concerns over Iran funding proxy armies like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. She emphasized collaborative efforts with Israel to neutralize such threats, as hostilities mark a final response to enduring regional instability.

The conversation also addressed economic strategies, with Glick mentioning a 30-day waiver for Indian refineries purchasing Russian oil. The US aims to maintain global economic durability amid conflicts. Dhruva Jaishankar, from Observer Research Foundation, stressed India's focus on Gulf diaspora safety and energy security, ensuring dialogues continue across all fronts.