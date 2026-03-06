Dia Mirza Lauds 'Assi': A Cinematic Journey Beyond Boundaries
Dia Mirza praises Anubhav Sinha's film 'Assi' for tackling sensitive issues with bravery and truth. The movie highlights the journey of a Delhi woman, a rape survivor, in her fight for justice. The film received commendations for its raw performances and thought-provoking narrative, establishing it as a significant cinematic work.
Actor Dia Mirza has publicly applauded director Anubhav Sinha for his daring approach in his latest film 'Assi'. The film, which debuted on February 20, casts Kani Kusruti as a rape survivor and Taapsee Pannu as her determined lawyer, navigating the hurdles of a relentless justice system.
Mirza highlighted Sinha's courage for 'going where no one else goes' and 'saying what no one else dare say', lauding the authenticity and emotional depth portrayed. 'Assi' stands out for its compelling narrative centered on the intense challenges faced by a woman seeking justice after a brutal sexual assault.
Featuring a stellar ensemble including Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Naseeruddin Shah, the film is the third collaboration between Pannu and Sinha. Meanwhile, Mirza is set to appear in 'Ikka' alongside Sunny Deol, premiering on Netflix, which sketches the conflict between legal duty and personal vendettas.
