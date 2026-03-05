Escalating Tensions in West Asia Threaten Global Economic Stability

A report by Morgan Stanley highlights the potential economic repercussions of the escalating U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, warning of increased market volatility if the situation persists. The financial firm underscores that the duration of this conflict is pivotal in determining its impact on global markets.

Morgan Stanley explains that a brief and contained conflict might limit economic spillovers. However, prolonged hostilities could push oil prices higher, contributing to rising inflation and uncertain financial conditions. This poses significant risks for economic stress if the conflict extends beyond the anticipated few weeks.

The research indicates that a 10 percent increase in oil prices from a supply shock could influence U.S. inflation by 0.35 percent over three months. A strengthening U.S. dollar might offset inflationary effects, but elevated energy costs could eventually curb consumer spending, impacting households and political dynamics, especially as U.S. midterm elections approach.

Further, if the conflict results in increased U.S. defence spending, it could exacerbate national debt and deficits. Historically, wartime has led to market gains, particularly in the defence sector, but the sustained pressure on oil prices could alter this trend.

Geopolitical risks are becoming a persistent element influencing asset allocation and risk premiums globally, not just in the United States. In recent times, India's markets have faced volatility due to crude price hikes and regional tensions, with significant dips in Sensex and Nifty indices.

Investors are advised to consider sectors poised for growth, such as defence and industrial resilience, as geopolitical dynamics continue to shape the economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)