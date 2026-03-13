Left Menu

Escalating Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: US-Iran Conflict Intensifies

US Joint Chiefs Chair General Dan Caine accuses Iran of belligerence over the Strait of Hormuz blockade. General Caine emphasizes targeting Iran’s military capabilities. Meanwhile, Iran counters, denying the closure intention. UN expresses serious concern, urging de-escalation. The conflict poses significant threats to global peace, affecting oil prices and shipping routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:54 IST
Escalating Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: US-Iran Conflict Intensifies
US Joint Chiefs Chair Gen Dan Caine (Photo/ Youtube @ Department of War). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stark critique, General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has condemned Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz, labelling them as 'belligerent'. He argued that Iran's presence is obstructing the critical maritime passage, although some traffic continues to trickle through.

At a Pentagon briefing with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, General Caine outlined American priorities, identifying Iranian mine laying operations and naval bases as key targets. The US aims to dismantle Iran's military infrastructure, ensuring the free flow of commercial shipping and safeguarding regional stability.

Iranian Representative in India, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, refuted these claims, stating the Strait remains open despite strained access due to regional instability. He called for global pressure on US President Donald Trump to cease hostilities, highlighting the economic toll of rising oil prices. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urgently called for de-escalation, emphasizing diplomacy as the sole solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026