Escalating Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: US-Iran Conflict Intensifies

In a stark critique, General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has condemned Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz, labelling them as 'belligerent'. He argued that Iran's presence is obstructing the critical maritime passage, although some traffic continues to trickle through.

At a Pentagon briefing with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, General Caine outlined American priorities, identifying Iranian mine laying operations and naval bases as key targets. The US aims to dismantle Iran's military infrastructure, ensuring the free flow of commercial shipping and safeguarding regional stability.

Iranian Representative in India, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, refuted these claims, stating the Strait remains open despite strained access due to regional instability. He called for global pressure on US President Donald Trump to cease hostilities, highlighting the economic toll of rising oil prices. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urgently called for de-escalation, emphasizing diplomacy as the sole solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)