US Warns of Largest Strike on Iran Amid Escalating Conflict
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced plans for the largest military strike on Iran, highlighting America's decisive approach in the ongoing conflict. The operation, named Epic Fury, aims to degrade Iran's military capabilities significantly, focusing on air defenses, missile production, and naval assets.
- Country:
- United States
In a stern message on Thursday, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared that Iran will soon face its largest military strike of the conflict. The US aims to decisively win this war on its terms, Hegseth stated during a Pentagon briefing.
Operation Epic Fury, as the campaign against Iran is known, remains laser-focused and resolute. Hegseth noted that since the conflict began on February 28, the US military has targeted over 7,000 Iranian sites, notably impacting military infrastructure and energy facilities.
The Secretary highlighted significant hits on Iran's missile production capabilities, with ballistic missile attacks against US forces reduced by 90 percent. Iran's naval losses are also substantial, with over 120 naval assets damaged or sunk. The US military continues to conduct precision strikes to neutralize threats and establish strategic advantage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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