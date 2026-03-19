Netanyahu's International Media Briefing: Updates on the U.S.-Israeli Conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address international media at 8:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) in his second press conference since the onset of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28. His office announced the press briefing in a formal statement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:18 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold a press conference with international media representatives at 8:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), his office has confirmed.
This will be Netanyahu's second media briefing since the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran began on February 28.
The Prime Minister's office released an official announcement earlier today regarding the scheduled press conference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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