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Ground Collision at La Guardia Airport Sparks Major Disruptions

An Air Canada Express plane collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at La Guardia Airport, leading to significant airport disruptions. The FAA issued a ground stop, halting operations. The incident's full impact remains unclear, as authorities investigate and assess potential delays in New York's air traffic network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:05 IST
Ground Collision at La Guardia Airport Sparks Major Disruptions
Screengrab of viral video of Air Canada Express plan at La Guardia (Photo/Viral Video). Image Credit: ANI

An Air Canada Express aircraft was involved in a collision with a ground vehicle during its landing at New York's La Guardia Airport early Monday morning, according to flight tracking data from FlightRadar24, as reported by the New York Post. This incident resulted in aviation authorities temporarily halting operations at the airport.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has implemented a ground stop that impacts both incoming and outgoing flights, initially set to continue until 0530 GMT. However, due to the emergency's unclear nature or severity, there is a potential for the stoppage to extend further, potentially affecting operations until 1800 GMT.

While specific details regarding the damage or any sustained injuries have not been confirmed, videos on social media suggest possible damage to the plane's nose section. Emergency response teams are expected on the scene as a standard procedure, though no official statement has been released. As La Guardia is a major hub for air traffic, any prolonged closure could lead to significant delays nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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