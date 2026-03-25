Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Balochistan: BLF's Bold Highways Blockade

BLF blockades key highways in Balochistan, capturing checkpoints and halting traffic. Operations showcase its strategic influence, with fighters inspecting vehicles and warning police personnel. Despite a military presence, the group maintains control over critical routes, advocating their cause and interacting with civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:56 IST
Tensions Rise in Balochistan: BLF's Bold Highways Blockade
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has stepped up its activities, according to reports from The Balochistan Post (TBP), initiating strategic road blockades and checkpoint seizures across major highways in the Mastung, Barkhan, and Kalat districts.

On March 19, BLF fighters disrupted traffic on the Quetta-Taftan highway, specifically at Sheikh Wasil in Mastung, enforcing what their spokesperson called 'strict snap checking.' It was reported that they had seized a Levies checkpoint, detained personnel, and set the post aflame, releasing those held after advising them not to support occupying forces.

Earlier operations on March 18 included setting up critical checkpoints between Barkhan and Rakhni and on the Shahrah-e-Bodhi Eishani in Kohlu, holding up traffic for approximately three hours. The spokesperson mentioned an incident involving the Barkhan Police Superintendent's convoy that was fired upon for disobeying stop signals. In a separate operation, they blocked the RCD highway in Kalat, inspecting vehicles and ensuring no military convoy or informant passed, claiming these actions underline their control over strategic routes despite existing security measures. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026