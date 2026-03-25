Tensions Rise in Balochistan: BLF's Bold Highways Blockade

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has stepped up its activities, according to reports from The Balochistan Post (TBP), initiating strategic road blockades and checkpoint seizures across major highways in the Mastung, Barkhan, and Kalat districts.

On March 19, BLF fighters disrupted traffic on the Quetta-Taftan highway, specifically at Sheikh Wasil in Mastung, enforcing what their spokesperson called 'strict snap checking.' It was reported that they had seized a Levies checkpoint, detained personnel, and set the post aflame, releasing those held after advising them not to support occupying forces.

Earlier operations on March 18 included setting up critical checkpoints between Barkhan and Rakhni and on the Shahrah-e-Bodhi Eishani in Kohlu, holding up traffic for approximately three hours. The spokesperson mentioned an incident involving the Barkhan Police Superintendent's convoy that was fired upon for disobeying stop signals. In a separate operation, they blocked the RCD highway in Kalat, inspecting vehicles and ensuring no military convoy or informant passed, claiming these actions underline their control over strategic routes despite existing security measures. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)