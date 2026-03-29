US Governance Under Scrutiny Amid Elon Musk Call Controversy

Renowned foreign policy expert and US economist Jeffrey Sachs has voiced strong criticism regarding what he perceives as a "breakdown" in US governance. His remarks come amid reports alleging the presence of tech magnate Elon Musk on a crucial diplomatic call between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. In an interview with ANI, Sachs suggested that if the reports are true, they signal a deeper crisis within the US institutional framework. "If it's true, as you describe, we are witnessing a near-total collapse of traditional governance structures in the United States," he proclaimed.

Sachs reflected on the bizarre nature of the reported call, expressing disbelief over Musk's involvement. "I haven't seen this news report myself, but Elon Musk being part of such calls is perplexing," he remarked. Sachs has previously referred to Musk as the "prime minister of the United States," alluding to the sway tech elites like Musk wield over political dynamics. He expounded on the expanding influence of Silicon Valley, asserting it as symptomatic of a broken political system in America. "Silicon Valley paid for this government," Sachs remarked, flagging the role of external wealth in corrupting US politics.

Sachs further expounded on how outside money, including influence from entities like the Israel lobby, is dictating American policies. "Campaign financing, in the billions, essentially buys policies," Sachs explained. He cited the wealth concentration among a few tech giants, highlighting that a small cohort helmed by Musk holds a net worth of USD 2.6 trillion. This financial clout, he argued, is enough to orchestrate political allegiances and secure lucrative contracts, notably with the Pentagon. Sachs underscored the staggering extent of reliance on private technology firms by US institutions, shedding light on an unprecedented power consolidation in America's corridors of influence.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), however, refuted claims of Musk's presence on the mentioned call, asserting the conversation occurred solely between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, focusing on West Asia discussions, countering the claims head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)