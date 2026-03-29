Pistol Dilemma at Petrol Pump: Arrest and Escape

A tense confrontation erupted at Kadrabad petrol pump when Sachin, accompanied by an associate named Akash, instigated an altercation with attendant Akash Dixit. The duo bypassed a queue to demand immediate service.

Amid heated exchanges, Sachin brandished a country-made pistol, threatening Dixit. The situation intensified as Sachin attempted to fire a warning shot, which failed when the bullet jammed.

Bystanders overpowered Sachin, but Akash evaded capture. Police were alerted, arresting Sachin, who claimed he found the weapon in Partapur, Meerut. A case is registered, an investigation ensues.

(With inputs from agencies.)