Pistol Dilemma at Petrol Pump: Arrest and Escape
An individual was arrested, and another escaped after brandishing a country-made pistol at a petrol pump attendant during a confrontation over queue-skipping. The incident occurred at Kadrabad petrol pump when Sachin flashed the weapon. While he was apprehended by bystanders, his associate Akash fled the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A tense confrontation erupted at Kadrabad petrol pump when Sachin, accompanied by an associate named Akash, instigated an altercation with attendant Akash Dixit. The duo bypassed a queue to demand immediate service.
Amid heated exchanges, Sachin brandished a country-made pistol, threatening Dixit. The situation intensified as Sachin attempted to fire a warning shot, which failed when the bullet jammed.
Bystanders overpowered Sachin, but Akash evaded capture. Police were alerted, arresting Sachin, who claimed he found the weapon in Partapur, Meerut. A case is registered, an investigation ensues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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