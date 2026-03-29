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Telangana Takes Bold Step with Parental Support Bill

The Telangana Assembly passed the 'Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026,' which mandates public representatives, government and private employees to care for their elderly parents. Neglect could lead to salary deductions. The Bill addresses rising concerns over elderly neglect and reinforces family responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:58 IST
Telangana Takes Bold Step with Parental Support Bill
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  • India

The Telangana Assembly has approved the 'Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026,' a significant step toward ensuring dignity for senior citizens.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted the Bill's broader scope, encompassing public representatives, government employees, and the private sector, surpassing the national Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Neglect of parental care will result in a 15% salary deduction or Rs 10,000 fine. The legislation reinforces moral values and establishes a formal grievance redressal mechanism for elderly welfare.

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