Telangana Takes Bold Step with Parental Support Bill

The Telangana Assembly has approved the 'Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026,' a significant step toward ensuring dignity for senior citizens.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted the Bill's broader scope, encompassing public representatives, government employees, and the private sector, surpassing the national Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Neglect of parental care will result in a 15% salary deduction or Rs 10,000 fine. The legislation reinforces moral values and establishes a formal grievance redressal mechanism for elderly welfare.