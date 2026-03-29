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Political Scandals and Women's Safety: Modi's Jibe at Congress in Palakkad

Recent allegations of sexual assault against Congress leaders in Palakkad have stirred controversy ahead of Kerala's Assembly polls. PM Narendra Modi criticized Congress for endangering women's safety and urged caution. The incident has sparked a broader debate over accountability and political integrity in Kerala's electoral landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:56 IST
Political Scandals and Women's Safety: Modi's Jibe at Congress in Palakkad
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Allegations of sexual assault involving Congress leaders have taken center stage in the Kerala Assembly election discourse, particularly in Palakkad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted these issues during an NDA rally, criticizing the Congress for compromising women's safety. He urged caution, especially as Sobha Surendran, a prominent female leader, contests for the Palakkad seat.

In response to the controversy, the Congress expelled a municipal councillor following these allegations. The incumbent Palakkad MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil, was previously expelled due to similar serious accusations. This political scandal underscores ongoing concerns about accountability and integrity in Kerala politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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