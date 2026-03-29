Model Code of Conduct Violation Case: Sanjay Singh's Hearing Deferred
The hearing for AAP MP Sanjay Singh, regarding an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct, was postponed due to the Ram Navami holiday. The case pertains to a public meeting in 2021 that violated the Epidemic Act. The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 6.
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The hearing for AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a case involving an alleged breach of the Model Code of Conduct was postponed by the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur. The delay was due to the Ram Navami holiday, according to officials.
Originally set for March 27, the court rescheduled the proceedings to April 6. The allegations date back to a public meeting held on April 13, 2021, during the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. Singh and others stand accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct and the Epidemic Act while campaigning for AAP's Salma Begum.
Local police filed an FIR claiming Singh, without official permission, held a gathering of 50-60 people, contravening pandemic-related restrictions. After a considerable absence from court sessions, Singh surrendered in July 2024 and secured release on bail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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