Amidst Sanctions, Russian Tanker Brings Vital Oil to Crisis-Hit Cuba

A Russian oil tanker carrying 700,000 barrels arrived at Cuba's port of Matanzas, marking the first significant delivery since U.S. restrictions tightened under the Trump administration. The vessel, Anatoly Kolodkin, navigates under U.S. sanctions, was permitted entry for humanitarian reasons according to U.S. sources.

The Aframax tanker, a critical supply source, docked under ideal weather conditions. Its arrival follows a three-month drought in oil deliveries exacerbating Cuba's energy crisis, leading to severe blackouts affecting hospitals, transportation, and agriculture. Local reports point to widespread power shortages impacting millions.

The delivery provides short-term respite for Cuba's government as the crude oil will soon be processed to alleviate the fuel shortage. The Russian Urals oil, suited for Cuba's outdated refineries, renews hope amidst ongoing political tension and economic strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)