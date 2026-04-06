Unrest Grows in Gilgit Baltistan Over Dam Agreements

In a significant escalation of protests, communities affected by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project in Pakistan's Gilgit Baltistan region blocked multiple sections of the Karakoram Highway. Supported by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Land-Affected Committee, the protest seeks firm government action on previous agreements, demanding their fundamental rights before the continuation of dam construction.

The protest, which has persisted for five days, has disrupted traffic, leaving thousands stranded. Security forces impeded attempts by residents from nearby areas to join the demonstration, further agitating the protesters.

Addressing the crowd, organizer Maulana Hazratullah criticized the authorities, particularly targeting the Water and Power Development Authority for failing to honor a 2025 agreement brokered by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's committee. Protesters remain determined, demanding dam royalties, free electricity, compensation, and more, from a federal committee that has yet to deliver results.

(With inputs from agencies.)