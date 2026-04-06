Unrest Grows in Gilgit Baltistan Over Dam Agreements
Protests intensify in Gilgit Baltistan as land-affected communities block key highways demanding the implementation of an agreement regarding Diamer-Bhasha Dam construction. Demonstrators threaten to march toward the dam site if their demands are not addressed, highlighting grievances over delayed compensations and unfulfilled governmental promises.
- Country:
- PoGB
In a significant escalation of protests, communities affected by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project in Pakistan's Gilgit Baltistan region blocked multiple sections of the Karakoram Highway. Supported by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Land-Affected Committee, the protest seeks firm government action on previous agreements, demanding their fundamental rights before the continuation of dam construction.
The protest, which has persisted for five days, has disrupted traffic, leaving thousands stranded. Security forces impeded attempts by residents from nearby areas to join the demonstration, further agitating the protesters.
Addressing the crowd, organizer Maulana Hazratullah criticized the authorities, particularly targeting the Water and Power Development Authority for failing to honor a 2025 agreement brokered by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's committee. Protesters remain determined, demanding dam royalties, free electricity, compensation, and more, from a federal committee that has yet to deliver results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC restrains monitoring committee of JAL from taking any major policy decision without prior nod of NCLAT.
TMC Prepares for West Bengal Elections with New Committees
India's Cabinet Committee on Security Reviews West Asia Conflict Impacts
Odisha Government Appoints New Planning Committee Heads
IOA Forms Ad-Hoc Committee to Oversee Equestrian Federation of India