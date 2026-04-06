SA’s Crisis Committees Drive Turnaround in Energy, Logistics and Water

South Africa’s turnaround from crippling power outages to measurable energy stability is emerging as one of the most significant governance shifts in recent years—driven by a new model of crisis-focused coordination that is now being expanded to tackle water and infrastructure challenges nationwide.

Just a few years ago, the country faced daily power cuts exceeding eight hours, severely disrupting businesses, communities and economic growth. The situation prompted urgent intervention, leading to the formation of the National Energy Crisis Committee (NECOM) in 2022, a high-level structure tasked with stabilising Eskom and accelerating new energy generation.

Energy Recovery Gains Momentum

The results of this intervention are now becoming evident.

South Africa recently recorded over 300 consecutive days without load shedding, a milestone that signals a significant shift in grid stability. At the same time, the country’s Energy Availability Factor (EAF)—a key measure of power plant performance—has improved to above 65%, occasionally surpassing 70%.

These gains are attributed to a coordinated strategy under the Energy Action Plan (EAP), which combined:

Improved operational performance at Eskom power stations

Faster integration of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar

Expansion of gas and battery storage solutions

Stronger collaboration between government, business and technical experts

The NECOM model demonstrated that focused, accountable leadership—supported by cross-sector expertise—can deliver rapid improvements in critical infrastructure.

Logistics Reforms Unlock Investment Potential

Following the energy model, government established the National Logistics Crisis Committee in 2023 to address inefficiencies in freight and port systems.

Early results include:

Increased access for private operators on 41 rail routes across six corridors

Entry of 11 private train operators into the system

A 75% reduction in vessel anchorage times at Durban Port

These reforms are expected to unlock R200 billion in investment by 2030, particularly as private sector participation expands at key logistics hubs such as Durban Pier 2.

The logistics improvements are critical for export competitiveness, particularly for sectors like mining, agriculture and manufacturing.

District-Level Coordination Driving Urban Recovery

Parallel to national interventions, the District Development Model (DDM) has been deployed to strengthen coordination at local government level.

One notable example is the Presidential eThekwini Working Group, which brings together government and stakeholders to revitalise Durban’s infrastructure and service delivery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has highlighted this model as a blueprint for broader municipal support, noting its role in restoring functionality and driving targeted development interventions.

Water Crisis Now in Focus

Building on these successes, government has announced the establishment of a National Water Crisis Committee, aimed at addressing escalating water shortages across the country.

South Africa’s water challenges are rooted in:

Ageing and poorly maintained infrastructure

Weak municipal management

Illegal connections and water losses

Chronic underinvestment

To address these issues, government has committed:

R156 billion over three years for water and sanitation infrastructure

An additional R54 billion incentive fund to support metro-level reforms

R27.7 billion for performance-linked improvements in municipal services

These funds will be directed toward:

Repairing leaks and damaged pipelines

Upgrading reservoirs and pumping systems

Strengthening maintenance capacity

Improving revenue collection and reinvestment

Accountability Measures Intensified

To ensure reforms translate into real outcomes, government is tightening accountability.

56 municipalities have already faced criminal charges for failing to meet statutory obligations

Municipal managers violating the National Water Act are being targeted for prosecution

These measures signal a shift toward enforcement-driven governance, aimed at restoring public trust and ensuring infrastructure investments deliver results.

A New Governance Model for National Renewal

The success of crisis committees in energy and logistics is reshaping how South Africa approaches systemic challenges.

This model is characterised by:

Centralised coordination with clear mandates

Cross-sector collaboration between government and private stakeholders

Data-driven performance monitoring

Rapid implementation of targeted interventions

Government now plans to expand this approach across multiple sectors, including water, local governance and infrastructure development.

Outlook: From Crisis to Stability

While challenges remain, the progress achieved in energy and logistics suggests that coordinated, high-level interventions can reverse long-standing structural issues.

The expansion of this model to water and municipal services represents the next critical phase in South Africa’s recovery.

As the country continues its path toward infrastructure stability and economic renewal, one lesson is becoming clear: when resources, expertise and political will are aligned toward a single objective, transformation is not only achievable—it is already underway.