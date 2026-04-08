AAP Accuses BJP of Premature MCD Standing Committee Dissolution

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of dissolving the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) standing committee prematurely to foster corruption.

Speaking at a press conference, AAP's Praveen Kumar alleged that the BJP aimed to clear large tenders without the usual oversight, by ending the committee's term early, even though it was meant to continue until June 12.

AAP points to the crucial role of the standing committee in budget and project approvals, implying that the BJP's move would disrupt civic operations and decision-making. There has been no response from the BJP regarding these charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)