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Balochistan's Lingering Crisis: Enforced Disappearances and Extrajudicial Killings

The Baloch National Movement's PAANK condemns the recent enforced disappearance of Abdulla Adil in Balochistan, highlighting a pattern of abductions by security forces. This incident adds to the numerous cases prompting human-rights concerns and exacerbating tensions between the state and the Baloch community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:41 IST
Balochistan's Lingering Crisis: Enforced Disappearances and Extrajudicial Killings
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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The human-rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, known as PAANK, has issued a strong condemnation against the enforced disappearance of Abdulla Adil, allegedly abducted from his home in Balochistan's Kech district by the Frontier Corps and law enforcement personnel. The incident has intensified concerns over a disturbing trend of unlawful detentions and enforced disappearances in the region.

PAANK emphasized this disappearance as a grave violation against fundamental human rights and international law. The organization's statement highlighted the continuing plight of families left without news of their missing loved ones. It also referenced another tragic case, that of 18-year-old Sabzal Baloch, whose disappearance by Frontier Corps personnel was followed by the discovery of his body, suggesting a suspected extrajudicial killing.

Enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings continue to represent an acute human-rights crisis in Balochistan. Activists consistently attribute these unlawful arrests and staged encounters to security agencies, amid sparse accountability. These unresolved cases perpetuate fear, frustration, and profound mistrust between the state and the Baloch community, notwithstanding persistent protests and activist reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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