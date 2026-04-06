India Successfully Evacuates 1,777 Nationals from War-Torn Iran
Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, India has evacuated 1,777 citizens from Iran, with the assistance of Iran, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. The operation includes 895 students and 345 fishermen. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked Armenia's support, acknowledging the perilous situation stemming from US-Israeli military actions.
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced the successful evacuation of 1,777 Indian nationals from Iran as hostilities continue to escalate in the West Asian region. This operation was supported by Iranian, Armenian, and Azerbaijani authorities, ensuring the safety of the evacuees.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during an inter-ministerial briefing, highlighted the pivotal role of the Indian Embassy in Tehran in orchestrating these efforts. The evacuees included 895 Indian students and 345 fishermen, the latter group departing via Armenia and reaching Chennai on April 4.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Armenia for their assistance, while the operation also extended help to two foreign nationals. As tensions rise following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, leading to retaliatory actions, the ongoing conflict continues to pose risks to global stability.
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