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Taiwanese Students Defy Warnings, Participate in China Exchange Programs

Over 6,000 Taiwanese students have joined exchange programs in China despite travel advisories, highlighting varied responses from universities. While some institutions encourage such exchanges, others prioritize safety and display government warnings. The Ministry of Education continues to caution against potential national security risks and advocates for diligent reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:06 IST
Taiwanese Students Defy Warnings, Participate in China Exchange Programs
Representative image (Photo/X@MoNDefense). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In the past two years, more than 6,000 students from Taiwan have participated in exchange programs in China, undeterred by the Mainland Affairs Council's "orange light" travel advisory, according to official data cited by the Taipei Times.

The statistics reveal that Taiwanese universities and colleges sent 3,592 students in the first year and 2,966 in the second year to engage in cross-strait academic exchanges. Meanwhile, 2,296 and 2,551 Chinese students reciprocated by traveling to Taiwan.

Despite the advisory, many Taiwanese higher education institutions, such as the National Chengchi University (NCCU), continue to promote these programs vigorously, offering scholarships and holding recruitment sessions. In contrast, private institutions, like Kainan University, adhere more closely to government advisories, prominently displaying safety warnings on their websites.

Responding to concerns about safety, NCCU reassured that it prioritizes student safety and complies with governmental regulations, providing briefings and advisories prior to departure. The university noted a relatively low number of students traveling to China compared to global destinations.

An official from Taiwan's Ministry of Education emphasized the importance of vigilance among educators and students, advising universities to report exchange activities and remain cautious of events potentially linked to propaganda or infiltration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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