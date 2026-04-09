IDF Intensifies Strikes, Eliminating Key Terror Commanders

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a series of strategic operations targeting high-profile terror operatives in Lebanon and Gaza, culminating in the elimination of several key figures.

A statement released Thursday highlighted the killing of Maher Qassem Hamdan, a senior commander in the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, during a strike near Chebaa. The operation also resulted in the deaths of eight additional militants.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the IDF confirmed the targeted elimination of Islamic Jihad affiliate Abd al-Rahman Ammar Hassan Khudari. These strikes are part of ongoing efforts to dismantle militant infrastructure amid a fragile ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)