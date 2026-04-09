IDF Intensifies Strikes, Eliminating Key Terror Commanders
The Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination of several terror operatives, including senior Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad commanders, in Lebanon and Gaza. Strategic strikes targeted arms transfer routes and infrastructure, disrupting militant activities amid ceasefire operations continuing in the region.
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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a series of strategic operations targeting high-profile terror operatives in Lebanon and Gaza, culminating in the elimination of several key figures.
A statement released Thursday highlighted the killing of Maher Qassem Hamdan, a senior commander in the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, during a strike near Chebaa. The operation also resulted in the deaths of eight additional militants.
Meanwhile, in Gaza, the IDF confirmed the targeted elimination of Islamic Jihad affiliate Abd al-Rahman Ammar Hassan Khudari. These strikes are part of ongoing efforts to dismantle militant infrastructure amid a fragile ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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