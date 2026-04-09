Left Menu

IDF Intensifies Strikes, Eliminating Key Terror Commanders

The Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination of several terror operatives, including senior Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad commanders, in Lebanon and Gaza. Strategic strikes targeted arms transfer routes and infrastructure, disrupting militant activities amid ceasefire operations continuing in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:51 IST
IDF Intensifies Strikes, Eliminating Key Terror Commanders
Abd al-Rahman Ammar Hassan Khudari, affiliated with the Islamic Jihad (L) and Maher Qassem Hamdan, identified as the commander of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades (R) (Photo/X@IDF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a series of strategic operations targeting high-profile terror operatives in Lebanon and Gaza, culminating in the elimination of several key figures.

A statement released Thursday highlighted the killing of Maher Qassem Hamdan, a senior commander in the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, during a strike near Chebaa. The operation also resulted in the deaths of eight additional militants.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the IDF confirmed the targeted elimination of Islamic Jihad affiliate Abd al-Rahman Ammar Hassan Khudari. These strikes are part of ongoing efforts to dismantle militant infrastructure amid a fragile ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Mauritius Energy Pact: A Strategic Alliance Amid Global Crisis

India-Mauritius Energy Pact: A Strategic Alliance Amid Global Crisis

 Global
2
U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Middle East Peace Talks

U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Middle East Peace Talks

 Global
3
Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his crimes, reports AP.

Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epst...

 Global
4
Melania Trump Refutes Ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Melania Trump Refutes Ties with Jeffrey Epstein

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026