Over 300 people killed in widespread Israeli strikes over Lebanon, health ministry says, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:38 IST
Over 300 people killed in widespread Israeli strikes over Lebanon, health ministry says, reports AP.
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