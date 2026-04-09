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Over 300 people killed in widespread Israeli strikes over Lebanon, health ministry says, reports AP.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:38 IST
Over 300 people killed in widespread Israeli strikes over Lebanon, health ministry says, reports AP.

Over 300 people killed in widespread Israeli strikes over Lebanon, health ministry says, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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