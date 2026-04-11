Skepticism Looms as US-Iran Talks Unfold in Islamabad

David Vance, a British political commentator, expressed skepticism regarding high-level US-Iran discussions taking place in Islamabad, suggesting that meaningful progress is improbable due to the vast differences between the parties. Vance emphasized the global stakes involved, particularly concerning energy markets, but doubted a favorable resolution.

Echoing concerns about the choice of Pakistan as the host and mediator, Vance argued that a neutral venue, like India, would have been more appropriate. He questioned Pakistan's legitimacy as a mediator and feared the talks could inadvertently provide credibility to both Iran and Pakistan.

The ongoing regional tensions, notably involving Hezbollah, further complicate the situation, according to Vance. He contended that the US approach under President Trump, which combines diplomacy with military pressure, is seen as strategic leverage against Iran. However, China's involvement in re-arming Iran adds another layer of complexity to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)