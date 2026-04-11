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Court Grants Interim Relief to Youth Congress Member in AI Summit Protest Case

Patiala House Court granted interim protection from arrest to Vishwajeet Dynanoba Chavan, an Indian Youth Congress (IYC) member, in connection with the AI Summit Protest case. Chavan is to join the investigation with the Delhi Police. The court will review the matter on April 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:23 IST
Court Grants Interim Relief to Youth Congress Member in AI Summit Protest Case
Patiala House Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court on Friday extended interim protection from arrest to Vishwajeet Dynanoba Chavan, a member of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), in the ongoing investigation into the AI Summit Protest case. The court ordered Chavan to cooperate with the Delhi Police Crime Branch's investigation, reflecting a temporary reprieve from arrest.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal granted this protection after Chavan's legal counsel expressed his willingness to cooperate with the probe. Judge Bansal mandated that the IYC member, involved in the February 20 protest at Bharat Mandapam, must join police questioning on April 11 at the crime branch office in Chanakya Puri.

Delhi Police's case against Chavan accuses him of filming the protest and playing a significant role in the planning and distribution of items used during the demonstration. The court has scheduled further proceedings for April 18 as part of the ongoing legal discourse. Lawyer representatives for both sides are actively engaged in the investigation process.

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