Tensions Escalate: Naval Blockade Sparks US-Iran Negotiations

The United States has initiated a naval blockade against Iran following the expiration of a critical deadline set by President Donald Trump. Amidst escalating tensions, mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are engaged in talks to bridge gaps between the two countries, according to a report by Axios.

The discussions aim to secure a potential deal and avoid conflict escalation before the ceasefire expires on April 21. President Trump has allegedly considered resuming strikes if the blockade fails to sway Iran's actions. The blockade is part of ongoing negotiations, with infrastructure targets highlighted if diplomatic solutions falter.

US officials have confirmed that preventing Iran from using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage is a key goal. Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Organisation indicated enforcement of the blockade at Iranian ports. Tensions remain high but negotiators assert that the window for diplomacy remains open.

(With inputs from agencies.)