Diplomatic Quartet: Advancing Middle Eastern Cooperation
Foreign Ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt gathered for a third consultative meeting in Antalya. They discussed mutual interests, regional dynamics, and the importance of diplomacy, especially as Pakistan prepares to mediate high-stakes talks between the US and Iran. A cooperative framework was encouraged to promote regional peace and prosperity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:55 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Foreign Ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt convened in Antalya for the third consultative meeting on cooperation in strategic areas.
The discussions, occurring on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, highlighted a united commitment to advance partnerships, improve coordination, and expand collaboration across shared areas of interest.
In light of regional challenges, the ministers emphasized dialogue and diplomacy as key to fostering peace and stability. The meeting coincides with Pakistan's upcoming role in hosting key US-Iran talks, aiming to alleviate tensions impacting regional harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taranjit Sandhu: Bridging Global Diplomacy to Local Leadership
India Launches BRICS Academic Forum Under the Theme of Resilience and Cooperation
Tensions Surge: The Strait of Hormuz and Global Diplomacy
Vice President's Sri Lanka Trip: Bridging Diplomacy and Community
Magyar's Diplomacy Dance: A New Dawn for Hungary-EU Relations