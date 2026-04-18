Diplomatic Quartet: Advancing Middle Eastern Cooperation

Foreign Ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt convened in Antalya for the third consultative meeting on cooperation in strategic areas.

The discussions, occurring on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, highlighted a united commitment to advance partnerships, improve coordination, and expand collaboration across shared areas of interest.

In light of regional challenges, the ministers emphasized dialogue and diplomacy as key to fostering peace and stability. The meeting coincides with Pakistan's upcoming role in hosting key US-Iran talks, aiming to alleviate tensions impacting regional harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)