Altaf Hussain Condemns Life Sentence for Baloch Activist, Warns of Consequences

The founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, has expressed fierce opposition to the life imprisonment sentence given to Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch and her associates. He cautioned that this judgment poses a threat to Pakistan's stability, with potential to amplify the Baloch community's demands.

Through a post on X, Hussain labeled the ruling as a severe injustice against those involved in peaceful advocacy for Baloch rights and the search for missing individuals. He called on Antonio Guterres to urge Pakistan to overturn the sentences.

Highlighting international community's role, Hussain stated that persistent military actions have sidelined the Baloch populace, leading to increased calls for autonomy. He stressed that using force against ethnic groups would only destabilize the region further.