Odisha's Sporting Renaissance: Rairangpur's World-Class Stadium Inaugurated

In a significant move towards bolstering grassroots sports infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Rairangpur Sports Stadium in Odisha, alongside the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. The stadium, located in Murmu's native Rairangpur, is a testament to India's dedication to nurturing future athletic talent.

The state-of-the-art complex, built to international specifications, features a FIFA-standard football pitch and a World Athletics-certified track. This facility aims to offer athletes a professional training environment, eliminating the need for relocation to urban hubs. Emphasizing versatility, it includes pickleball and tennis courts, encouraging sports engagement across demographics.

Equipped with advanced lighting to support evening and major events, the stadium promises an uninterrupted, high-quality sporting experience. Developed by Great SportsTech, the stadium underlines the growing sports ecosystem in Odisha, aspiring to mold future champions by delivering competition-ready infrastructure that supports comprehensive athletic development.