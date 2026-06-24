Sholay's Epic 'Films in Concert' Debut at London's Iconic Royal Albert Hall

The legendary Bollywood film 'Sholay' is set to make a groundbreaking world premiere at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall. Scheduled for October 10, the 'Films in Concert' event will feature a live orchestration of RD Burman's iconic score, performed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, according to Variety.

This unique screening, produced by Sippy Films and esk, will showcase 'Sholay: The Final Cut,' a freshly restored 4K edition of Ramesh Sippy's masterpiece. The restoration brings back the scenes that were originally removed by Indian censors back in 1975, portraying the film in its full glory.

Projected in Hindi with English subtitles on the grand screen at the Hall, this special event offers a rare glimpse at the comprehensive version of the film. Variety reports that this restored version is available for a limited time, capturing the hearts of audiences with its timeless narrative, unforgettable characters, and classic songs. 'Sholay' remains a pillar of Bollywood cinema, now poised to captivate a global audience in this novel concert format.