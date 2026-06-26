World Bank’s $642 Million Skills Push Targets Africa’s Youth Employment Gap

The World Bank Group has approved a major regional skills and employment programme for Western and Central Africa, setting up a new platform aimed at helping young people move more effectively from education or training into work.

The Skills for Innovation, Resilience, and Aspirations programme, known as SIRA, will begin with US$642 million in first-phase financing for Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea. It is expected to expand later to other countries that commit to strengthening the link between education systems, skills development and labour market needs.

The programme is designed to reach 5.4 million young people, with particular attention to young women and those who are out of school. Its initial country-level targets include around 50,000 young people in Cabo Verde, more than 900,000 in Côte d'Ivoire and approximately 2.7 million in Guinea.

Around six million young people enter the region's workforce every year. The demographic momentum can be an engine of growth if education systems, training institutions and employers are aligned. If they are not, it can deepen unemployment, underemployment and frustration among young people who have spent years in school but still struggle to find work.

Closing the Skills Gap Between Training and Real Jobs

SIRA is designed around a more practical test: whether young people can gain skills that employers actually need, receive recognised certification, connect with job opportunities and enter sectors with growth potential.

The initiative is part of the World Bank Group's broader Jobs Agenda, which places employment at the centre of economic growth and poverty reduction. In practice, SIRA treats skills policy as economic policy. It aims to support training that is tied to labour market demand in sectors including energy, healthcare, agribusiness, manufacturing and tourism.

The approach matters because many countries face a familiar mismatch. Young people may complete schooling or training without gaining the practical skills, workplace exposure or credentials employers require. Employers, meanwhile, may struggle to hire workers with the right technical abilities even when youth unemployment is high.

SIRA is designed to narrow that gap by strengthening technical and vocational education, improving governance, supporting infrastructure and encouraging greater private sector investment in sectors with growth potential. The programme also seeks to build closer links between training institutions and employers, so skills development does not happen in isolation from the labour market.

World Bank Group Vice President for Western and Central Africa Ousmane Diagana has framed the programme as a shift in how countries support young people who are not in employment, education or training. The point is not simply to add more training schemes. It is to create a scalable platform that connects skills development to job creation and longer-term economic change.

The ambition also raises the central test for the programme. Training can improve employability, but it cannot by itself guarantee jobs. For SIRA to have lasting impact, skills development will need to be matched by employer demand, private sector participation and credible pathways from training into work.

Three countries, three labour market tests

The first phase shows how the programme will be adapted to different national priorities.

In Cabo Verde, SIRA will focus on improving access to employment and skills training for young people aged 15 to 35. It will also expand certification opportunities and support vulnerable and out-of-school youth. Around 50,000 young people are expected to benefit through better employment opportunities and labour market-focused training.

The emphasis on certification is especially important. For young workers, recognised credentials can help translate informal ability or short-term training into something employers can assess. In a labour market where many young people may lack formal pathways into stable work, certification can become a bridge between learning and hiring.

In Côte d'Ivoire, the programme is expected to support more than 900,000 young people by expanding access to quality technical and vocational education and strengthening links between training institutions and employers. It aligns with the country's National Development Plan 2026–2030 and is expected to contribute to industrial growth and private sector development.

That makes Côte d'Ivoire a test case for whether vocational education can keep pace with industrial ambition. If training institutions work closely with employers, the programme could help young people move into sectors where firms need labour. If that coordination is weak, the risk is that training expands without producing enough job-ready graduates.

In Guinea, SIRA is expected to benefit approximately 2.7 million young people. The programme will modernise secondary education, expand technical and vocational training in priority sectors such as agribusiness, energy and digital technology, and strengthen entrepreneurship and job placement services. It also supports Guinea's Simandou Vision 2040, which focuses on skills development and economic diversification.

Guinea's case points to a broader development challenge: preparing young people not only for existing jobs, but for the economy a country is trying to build. That makes the link between education reform, sector strategy and job placement especially important.

Turning Training Into Paychecks

SIRA's success will not be measured only by the size of its financing. Reaching millions of young people would be significant, but enrolment, training hours and certificates will matter most if they translate into better employment outcomes.

The indicators to watch are practical: how many young people complete training, how many receive recognised certification, how many are placed in jobs, how many start viable businesses, how many young women are retained through the programme, and whether employers continue to participate once implementation begins.

The programme also faces risks. Expanding access quickly can strain quality if there are not enough instructors, facilities, equipment or employer partnerships. A focus on labour market demand can improve relevance, but it may also force difficult choices about which sectors, regions and groups receive priority. Young women and out-of-school youth may face barriers that training alone cannot remove, including transport costs, family responsibilities, social expectations or gaps in basic education.