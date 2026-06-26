U.S. Trade Deficit Soars Amid Import Surge

The U.S. trade deficit in goods spiked in May as businesses increased imports to avoid potential shortages and price hikes from Middle East tensions, leading to possible GDP forecast adjustments. The goods trade gap expanded by 27.4% to $105.8 billion, with economists anticipating a lower second-quarter GDP growth estimate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Trade Deficit In Goods Widened Sharply In May As Businesses Boosted Imports To Avoid Shortages And Higher Prices Related To The Middle East Conflict | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:17 IST
U.S. Trade Deficit Soars Amid Import Surge
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The U.S. trade deficit experienced a significant surge in May, attributed to businesses ramping up imports to sidestep potential shortages and price spikes linked to Middle East conflicts. This development could prompt economists to revise down their GDP projections for the quarter.

The Commerce Department's Census Bureau reported a dramatic 27.4% increase in the goods trade gap, reaching $105.8 billion. Economist forecasts, initially placing the deficit at $85.0 billion, were surpassed amid import increases of $10.9 billion and a decline in exports by $11.8 billion.

The trade dynamics over the past two quarters have been a detractor from gross domestic product, with growth projections for the second quarter aligning around a 2.5% annualized rate. This follows a 2.1% growth rate in the last quarter, after a mere 0.5% expansion in the prior quarter.

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