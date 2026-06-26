Venezuela Shaken: Quakes Claim Hundreds of Lives

The Death Toll From Two Backtoback Earthquakes In Venezuela Has Risen To Around With Close To

Two back-to-back earthquakes have left Venezuela reeling, with the death toll now reaching around 589 and approximately 3,000 people injured. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez disclosed these figures on Friday, emphasizing the severity of the disaster.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Venezuelan government has announced its decision to militarize the state of La Guaira. This move aims to ensure safety and order amid the chaos following the twin tremors.

Authorities are actively working on relief efforts to aid those affected, as the nation grapples with the aftermath of the earthquakes. The situation remains critical, with the need for immediate humanitarian assistance growing increasingly urgent.