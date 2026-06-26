Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes: A Nation in Crisis Amidst Rescue and Recovery Efforts

Foreign Rescue Teams And Aid Were Arriving On Friday In Venezuela Nearly Two Days After Devastating Twin Earthquakes Flattened Areas In And Around The Capital Caracas

In the aftermath of twin earthquakes, Venezuela finds itself grappling with a severe crisis. Striking with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, the tremors left areas around the capital, Caracas, in ruins, prompting both local and international efforts to aid rescue operations.

The interim government, led by President Delcy Rodriguez, estimates hundreds still missing among 589 confirmed deaths. Despite pledges of state assistance, local rescue efforts remain sporadic, leading many residents to rely on their own resources.

As international support flows in, with countries like the U.S., Mexico, and Colombia stepping up, Venezuela's longstanding economic woes add to the challenge of recovery. Washington has temporarily eased sanctions to facilitate aid delivery, highlighting a rare moment of international unity.