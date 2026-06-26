Russian Warning to the US: Military Aid to Ukraine Risks Global Stability

Russia warns the US about military aid to Ukraine, citing potential global instability. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova characterized Zelenskyy's remarks on Belarus as 'terrorist nature', asserting that supporting Ukraine militarily poses significant risks. She highlights the security cooperation between Russia and Belarus under the Union State framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 17:06 IST
Russian Warning to the US: Military Aid to Ukraine Risks Global Stability
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova (Photo/X@mfa_russia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Amid escalating tensions in Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a stern warning to the United States on Thursday regarding its continued military assistance to Ukraine. The Ministry cautioned that Washington's actions could have severe, unforeseen consequences for both regional and global stability.

At a weekly press briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reiterated Moscow's concerns over the US transferring weapons to Ukraine. She accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of making statements that display a 'terrorist nature', particularly regarding his threats towards Belarus, a regional neighbor.

In light of Zelenskyy's remarks, which involve potential strikes on Belarusian retransmission stations, Zakharova emphasized Russia’s readiness to ensure security in collaboration with Belarus under the Union State framework. She urged for peaceful conflict resolution, criticizing steps that could draw Belarus further into hostilities.

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