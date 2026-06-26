Rosatom Plans Return to Iran's Bushehr Amid Tensions
Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, is considering sending staff back to Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant soon if stability persists. The company, which is constructing two new units at Bushehr, had evacuated its staff following the commencement of conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran.
Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, is preparing to re-deploy its staff to Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant in the upcoming weeks. This decision hinges on the continued stability of the region, as stated by CEO Alexei Likhachev.
The nuclear giant, responsible for the construction of two additional units at Bushehr, had previously withdrawn hundreds of workers due to heightened tensions and the onset of conflict led by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28.
As Rosatom monitors the situation closely, the move seeks to resume its ambitious nuclear projects in Iran if the geopolitical scenario allows.