Rosatom Plans Return to Iran's Bushehr Amid Tensions

Russias State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom Plans To Send Staff Back To Irans Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant In The Coming Weeks If The Situation There Remains Stable

Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, is preparing to re-deploy its staff to Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant in the upcoming weeks. This decision hinges on the continued stability of the region, as stated by CEO Alexei Likhachev.

The nuclear giant, responsible for the construction of two additional units at Bushehr, had previously withdrawn hundreds of workers due to heightened tensions and the onset of conflict led by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28.

As Rosatom monitors the situation closely, the move seeks to resume its ambitious nuclear projects in Iran if the geopolitical scenario allows.