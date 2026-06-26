Global Political and Economic Events Unfold in June

A comprehensive overview of upcoming global political and economic events has been released. From meetings between leaders in Budapest to significant anniversaries and international observances, the diary highlights key dates. It features high-profile visits, commemorative events, and various international summits occurring from June into July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | For Other Diaries | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:51 IST
Global Political and Economic Events Unfold in June
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The global stage is set for a series of significant political and economic events as detailed in a newly released diary. This comprehensive schedule outlines the key meetings and observances that will occur across the world in the coming weeks.

In Budapest, Hungarian Prime ​Minister Peter Magyar is set to meet with Eurogroup president and Greek Economy Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis. Meanwhile, Mongolia's defense minister is making an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, signaling strengthening ties in the region.

Global observances and important anniversaries are also on the agenda, including the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and the World Day for International Justice.

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