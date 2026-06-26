Chips on the Downturn: Market Volatility Shakes Tech Sector

Nasdaq futures fell as chipmakers faced selling pressure after a strong quarter. High valuations and AI spending concerns impacted the tech sector. Market volatility persisted amid inflation worries and interest rate anxiety. Micron, Intel, and other tech giants experienced sharp declines, reflecting broader economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nasdaq Futures Slid More Than On Friday | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:44 IST
Chips on the Downturn: Market Volatility Shakes Tech Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Nasdaq futures descended more than 1% as chipmakers, experiencing a stellar quarter until recently, succumbed to renewed selling pressure. Investors scrutinized high valuations and the large investments in AI by companies, raising concerns across the technology sector.

Micron Technology's stock plummeted 6.4% in premarket trading after a more than 15% surge in the previous session. Meanwhile, industry giants like Intel and Advanced Micro Devices were down over 3.5%, as Nvidia plunged 1.7%. This downturn contributed to predictions of significant weekly losses for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, despite strong earnings reports from Micron. Compounding investor concerns, Apple raised prices on its iPads and MacBooks, citing increased memory and storage chip costs, which fueled inflation fears.

The tech sector jitters were highlighted by Apple's shares dropping 6.1% on Thursday, marking their steepest one-day decline in over a year. Although the stock edged up 0.9% pre-market, market analysts, like Peter Cardillo from Spartan Capital Securities, attributed the sell-off to expectations of higher interest rates. Concurrently, the U.S. reported a rise in inflation above 4% in May for the first time in three years, driven by higher energy prices amid Middle East tensions.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026