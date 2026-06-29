Middle East Energy Export Resilience Amid Rising Tensions

Despite recent tensions and attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, Middle Eastern producers continue to export oil and LNG. Iran accelerates exports after a U.S. sanctions waiver, while Saudi Arabia and UAE maintain shipments. This ongoing export activity is impacting global oil prices, causing fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Middle East Producers Are Pushing Ahead With Loading Oil And Liquefied Natural Gas Despite Fresh Ship Attacks In The Strait Of Hormuz And Renewed Strikes Between The Us And Iran In Recent Days | Updated: 29-06-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 12:47 IST
Middle East Energy Export Resilience Amid Rising Tensions
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Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have not deterred Middle Eastern producers from continuing their oil and LNG exports, according to recent shipping data. Despite attacks and renewed strikes between the U.S. and Iran, activity in the region persists, showing resilience in energy exports.

Iran has accelerated its oil exports following a 60-day U.S. sanctions waiver, loading at key terminals and sending millions of barrels abroad. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are actively loading and dispatching oil from their terminals, even as vessels 'go dark' to avoid attacks.

These developments have contributed to global market fluctuations, with Brent oil prices experiencing declines last week, despite a lift on Monday due to fresh weekend strikes. Observers suggest mixed outcomes for crude oil prices, depending on the risk of conflict re-escalating.

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