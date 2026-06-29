China Dispatches Aid to Quake-Hit Venezuela
In response to the recent earthquakes in Venezuela, China is providing 100 million yuan in emergency supplies at no cost. The Chinese foreign ministry, through spokesperson Guo Jiakun, confirmed the aid would be sent promptly and expressed readiness to offer additional support if needed.
China has stepped up to support earthquake-stricken Venezuela by sending 100 million yuan ($14.72 million) in emergency supplies at no cost, as reported by the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun, addressing a regular press conference, assured that these supplies would reach Venezuela as swiftly as possible to alleviate the impact of the natural disaster.
Beijing's commitment to providing aid showcases its readiness to further assist if the situation in Venezuela requires additional support.
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