China Is Very Concerned About The Earthquakes In Venezuela And Has Decided To Add Million Yuan Million Of Emergency Supplies To The Country For Free

China has stepped up to support earthquake-stricken Venezuela by sending 100 million yuan ($14.72 million) in emergency supplies at no cost, as reported by the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun, addressing a regular press conference, assured that these supplies would reach Venezuela as swiftly as possible to alleviate the impact of the natural disaster.

Beijing's commitment to providing aid showcases its readiness to further assist if the situation in Venezuela requires additional support.