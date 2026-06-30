Strengthening Ties: India Extends Support to the Democratic Republic of Congo

India deepens relations with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through diplomatic greetings on Independence Day, support for the Kakobola Hydroelectric Project, medical aid for Ebola, and defence cooperation talks. These efforts highlight the potential for enhanced bilateral partnerships between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:58 IST
Strengthening Ties: India Extends Support to the Democratic Republic of Congo
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed his felicitations to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the occasion of its Independence Day. He expressed hopes for deepened bilateral ties, marking a significant moment for India-DRC relations.

Jaishankar underscored India's commitment to supporting DRC's development, spotlighting the recently inaugurated Kakobola Hydroelectric Power Project. Built with Indian financial support, this project underlines the strengthening of an economic relationship between the two nations, paving the way for sustainable infrastructure growth in DRC.

Further enhancing ties, India dispatched its first tranche of emergency medical supplies to tackle the Ebola outbreak in DRC. Delivered through cooperation with Africa CDC, the assistance reaffirms India's solidarity with the continent in addressing health crises, showcasing New Delhi's proactive humanitarian efforts.

In July, India and DRC held their inaugural Defence Secretary-level meeting. Led by top officials from both nations, the discussions focused on fostering defence cooperation and exploring joint military ventures. This meeting sets the stage for future collaborations in defence manufacturing and training, promising a new chapter in India-DRC relations.

India’s establishment of diplomatic ties with DRC dates back to 1962, laying the foundation for ongoing friendly relations. As defence and economic collaborations expand, the two countries look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership, building on decades of goodwill.

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