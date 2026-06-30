Cultural Diplomacy: Indian Craftsmanship on Display in Seychelles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased India's rich handloom heritage during an official visit to Seychelles, presenting traditional crafts to its leadership. These gifts, including a brass tortoise, Maheshwari silk and Bidriware items, and Kanchivaram silk fabric, emphasize cultural ties and shared environmental values between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 11:32 IST
Cultural Diplomacy: Indian Craftsmanship on Display in Seychelles
Traditional Indian gifts presented to Seychelles' leadership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

During a high-profile three-day visit to Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's rich handloom heritage. He presented a selection of traditional Indian crafts to the top leadership of the island nation, showcasing the deep-rooted cultural ties between the two countries.

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie received a Muradabadi Brass Tortoise, crafted by the skilled metalsmiths of Moradabad, India's renowned 'Brass City'. This diplomatic gift symbolizes the longstanding bond between India and Seychelles, resonating with the island's own iconic Aldabra Giant Tortoise.

First Lady Veronique Herminie was presented with a Maheshwari Silk Stole and a Bidriware Box, exemplifying Indian artistic mastery. Additionally, Vice President Sebastien Pillay received an Orchid Art Painting from Sikkim, reflecting diplomatic resonance with shared environmental values. Second Lady Lina Pillay was gifted a magnificent Kanchivaram Silk Fabric, while Seychelles’ National Assembly Speaker Azarel Ernesta received a Toda Embroidered Shawl, completing the exchange of cultural offerings. The visit concluded with PM Modi sealing significant agreements and being honored with the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title.

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