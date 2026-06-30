Gait Analysis and Crime Reconstruction Set to Aid Lonavala Murder Investigation

The Lonavala Rural Police are progressing in the Ketan Agrawal murder case by conducting gait analysis of accused Chetan Chaudhary and reconstructing the crime scene at Lohagad Fort. This comes after his sighting on the day of the incident was reported. Key evidence has been seized, including clothing and a vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 11:34 IST
Gait Analysis and Crime Reconstruction Set to Aid Lonavala Murder Investigation
Police taking accused Chetan Chaudhary before court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lonavala Rural Police are taking significant steps in the Ketan Agrawal murder investigation by implementing gait analysis of suspect Chetan Chaudhary. According to police, Chaudhary was spotted near Lohagad gate on the day of the murder, prompting forensic verification through gait-matching technology.

In addition to the forensic analysis, a new crime scene reconstruction is planned at Lohagad Fort involving Chaudhary. Police previously conducted a reconstruction with accused Siya Goyal, but Chaudhary is now the focus. Investigators aim to recover clothes worn by Chaudhary during the incident for further evaluation.

Authorities have already made progress in the probe, seizing a two-wheeler allegedly used by Chaudhary and recovering a hoodie and headphones worn during the incident. Meanwhile, both Goyal and Chaudhary remain in police custody as the investigation unfolds. The Maharashtra government has fast-tracked the case, appointing senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam to ensure swift justice.

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