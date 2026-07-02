Japan Infuses $12.5 Billion into Indian Economy Amid Expanding Bilateral Ties
Japanese companies pledge a staggering $12.5 billion investment in India through 120 agreements, coinciding with PM Takaichi's New Delhi visit. This initiative, unveiled at the Japan-India Annual Summit, aims to bolster bilateral ties in security, economy, and technology, supporting Japan's long-term vision for a deeper partnership with India.
Japanese private firms are investing a monumental $12.5 billion into India's burgeoning market with around 120 cooperation agreements, as unveiled during the 16th Japan-India Annual Summit in New Delhi. This development marks Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's inaugural visit to the Indian capital, aligned with efforts to reinforce bilateral alliances.
Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary, Masanao Ozaki, expressed optimism about over 150 companies participating in the Japan-India Economic Forum, indicating a bolstering of government-to-government relations in vital sectors like economic and security measures. A report by The Yomiuri Shimbun elaborated on the initiatives worth approximately 2 trillion yen targeting an expanded Japanese presence in India.
The draft joint statement outlines plans to enhance maritime and energy security collaborations, with active involvement from companies like Fujifilm in semiconductor materials and Suzuki in biogas initiatives. As part of a decade-long strategy set last year, Japan aims for 10 trillion yen investments in India, further cemented by the strategic partnership between Takaichi and Modi.
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