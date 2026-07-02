European Markets Tugged Down by AI Stock Pressure Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

European stocks dipped slightly as global markets displayed a cautious sentiment, following a plunge in AI stocks. Investors are anxiously awaiting U.S. employment data to understand potential interest rate movements. Despite European tech stocks' decline, Sodexo's upbeat forecast provided some positive strides against the broader market trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Shares Slipped On Thursday | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:46 IST
European Markets Tugged Down by AI Stock Pressure Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
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European shares experienced a slight dip on Thursday amid a bleak global market atmosphere as AI stocks faced substantial pressure. Investors were keenly awaiting key employment figures from the United States, seeking insights into forthcoming interest rate changes.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.1% decline reaching 638.27 points by 0704 GMT. Overnight, AI stocks in Asia and Wall Street recorded sharp declines after a strong end to the previous quarter had significantly boosted their valuations.

Despite this, Europe's lesser focus on tech stocks helped mitigate the impact on the STOXX index. The STOXX 600 tech index saw a 1.5% decline leading the sectoral losses, with Soitec dropping 5.1% and Aixtron slipping 3.6%. However, Sodexo saw a 6.5% increase after raising its full-year organic revenue growth forecast due to a robust third-quarter performance. Investors will later focus on the U.S. June nonfarm payrolls to glean insights on the country's interest rate outlook. Economic data will undergo closer scrutiny by investors to assess the monetary policy trajectory as the Federal Reserve plans to halt forward guidance.

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