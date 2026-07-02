China and EU Forge New Trade Path

China and the EU have agreed to establish an annual or biannual minister-level meeting framework for trade and investment consultations. China's commerce ministry has extended an invitation to the EU trade chief for a visit this autumn for the next meeting of this consultation mechanism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China And The Eu Have Agreed To Hold One Or Two Ministerlevel Meetings Of The Chinaeu Trade And Investment Consultation Mechanism Every Year | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:45 IST
China and EU Forge New Trade Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and the European Union have committed to conducting one or two minister-level meetings for their trade and investment consultation mechanism each year, as announced by China's commerce ministry.

The initiative aims to strengthen the trade relationship between the two economic powers, with the next meeting slated for autumn and slated to be held in China. This was disclosed by ministry spokesperson He Yadong during a press conference.

The move reflects a mutual interest in enhancing cooperative ties and addressing any trade disputes more effectively, according to official sources.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026