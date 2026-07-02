China and EU Forge New Trade Path

China And The Eu Have Agreed To Hold One Or Two Ministerlevel Meetings Of The Chinaeu Trade And Investment Consultation Mechanism Every Year

China and the European Union have committed to conducting one or two minister-level meetings for their trade and investment consultation mechanism each year, as announced by China's commerce ministry.

The initiative aims to strengthen the trade relationship between the two economic powers, with the next meeting slated for autumn and slated to be held in China. This was disclosed by ministry spokesperson He Yadong during a press conference.

The move reflects a mutual interest in enhancing cooperative ties and addressing any trade disputes more effectively, according to official sources.